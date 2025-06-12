Bakersfield City Council approves 51% water rate increase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield is raising water rates by nearly 51% over five years to fund infrastructure repairs and treatment upgrades, with the first increase starting July 1.



Bakersfield City Council approved a water rate increase of nearly 51% over the next five years.

New rates apply to both residential and commercial users, starting July 1.

The rate hike is intended to fund infrastructure repairs and upgrades to the water treatment system.

Water rates in Bakersfield are set to rise nearly 51% over the next five years, following a vote by the City Council on Wednesday to help fund critical infrastructure upgrades and improvements to the city’s water treatment system.

The council approved new domestic water rates for both residential and commercial customers, with the first rate increase taking effect July 1. The increases will not impact the city’s general fund.

City Water Resources Director Kristina Budak presented the plan during the meeting, outlining how the additional revenue will be used to repair aging infrastructure and ensure long-term water reliability for the community.

“We have to prepare to put that water treatment in by 2029,” Budak said, referring to upcoming state-mandated requirements for water purification.

According to Budak, the funds will go toward rebuilding portions of the water system, replacing old service lines, and upgrading outdated generators.

Not all residents were pleased with the decision. Bakersfield native Katie Bassey expressed concern over the financial impact on ratepayers.

“She mentioned 34% of that would be in the first year, that's more than half of what you just mentioned so that’s a significant chunk,” Bassey said. “I agree with the decision, but it was made.”

The approved rate plan is part of the city’s broader effort to modernize infrastructure and meet future water demands amid growing regulatory and environmental pressures.

