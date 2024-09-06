Bakersfield City Council approves connector loop in Centennial Corridor Project

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield will construct a new connector ramp at the 58 and 99 eastbound to improve traffic flow and connectivity.



The new ramp will improve traffic flow by providing a connection for motorists traveling eastbound on the 58 who want to connect to the 99.

Granite Construction Company won the bid to construct the connector ramp for a total cost of $27.3 million.

The next closest bid was for 36.8 million.

Phase 7 of the Centennial connector does not have an exact start date.

Broadcast transcript:

The city has a new project that is part of the Centennial Corridor. The city is adding another connector loop at the 58 and 99 eastbound. The city of Bakersfield agreed on a bid to add another section to the Centennial Corridor.

Vice Mayor Andre Gonzales, tells me the advantage this one ramp will add to the flow of traffic through town. "Well these two connections don't exist right now, there is no connection. Motorists who are traveling eastbound who are traveling east on the 58 and want to connect to the 99 have to get off of the freeway onto surface streets." He said.

However, the connector ramp will change that. The city received four bids for the project with the winning bid from Granite Construction, coming in at a little over 27.3 million dollars. The next lowest bid was 36.8 million.

Gonzales tells me that the winning bid was the best choice for the city. "We must find the what we call the lowest responsible bidder. So the lowest bid but the best deal for the taxpayers."

He added that the city also took into consideration contractors, who could perform this scope of the project. "There are estimates from our consultants and engineers that will estimate the cost of the project, then we receive those bids." Andrae said.

Officials say they don't have an exact start date for phase 7 of the Centennial Connector.

