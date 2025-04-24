Bakersfield City Council tables proposed sewer rate hike

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City Council delays a proposed 300% sewer rate hike after strong community pushback.



The Bakersfield City Council unexpectedly decided to table a proposed sewer rate increase, surprising many residents who attended the meeting to speak out against it

If implemented, the proposal would raise annual sewer rates from $239 to $950, nearly a 300 percent increase.

To formally oppose the rate hike, residents must submit written protests to the Bakersfield City Clerk by May 28, including their name, signature, address, and parcel number.

In a move that surprised many residents who had gathered to speak out against a controversial sewer rate increase, the Bakersfield City Council on Wednesday opted to table the proposal for now.

The city is required to gather public input under Proposition 218 before approving any rate changes. If approved, the proposed increase would raise annual sewer rates from $239 to $950, a jump of nearly 300 percent.

City officials argue the increase is necessary to repair aging infrastructure and comply with environmental regulations.

Lisa Smith said the hike wouldn’t affect her directly, but she still came out to share her concerns. “It hasn’t been taken care of now, it's gonna cost that much to fix. It’s like driving your car for 15 years without an oil change,” Smith said.

She wasn’t the only one raising concerns. Johnny Olaguez also spoke at the meeting, expressing worry for vulnerable members of the community.

“I’ll be okay but it snows I don’t have a voice anymore. I used to rent for years. What about renters? What about the old elderly that are on a fixed income?” Olaguez said.

Another resident, J.C. Llamas, voiced frustration over what he described as a lack of transparency.

“A lot of people have no idea what the parcel number is,” Llamas said.

Not everyone opposed the hike. Roman Matera said he supports the proposed increase and believes it’s long overdue. "I think that the sewer rate increase is not only justified, it's necessary, and it's the result of decades of flaws in our tax structure and how we've run local government," Matera said.

Outside the council chambers, Matera added, “This is an issue that's been put off for decades. It's far past time to revamp the tax system.”

Residents who wish to oppose the increase must submit a written protest to the Bakersfield City Clerk by May 28. Letters must include the protester’s name, signature, address and parcel number. The city must receive more than 53,000 valid protests to halt the proposed rate hike.

The council's decision to table the increase will keep the issue in discussion for the coming months. Stay with us for continuing coverage.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

