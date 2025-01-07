Bakersfield City Mayor installation ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Karen Goh re-elected as Mayor for a four-year term, with the oath-taking ceremony set for January 6, 2025.



Mayor Goh will take the oath of office on January 6, 2025.

The special City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday.

New Vice Mayor Manpreet Kaur, and Mayor Goh, shares their goals working together.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Monday evening marked the reinstallation of Mayor Karen Goh, who will serve her third term, alongside the new Vice Mayor, Manpreet Kaur.

Mayor Goh, the 26th mayor of Bakersfield, has been re-elected for a third term. She was first elected in 2016 and will serve as mayor for the next four years. During her term, she promises to continue using her voice to serve the city of Bakersfield.

"I'm looking forward to taking our great city and making it even better—making sure we bring good jobs to our community, ensuring Bakersfield is recognized as a great place to do business, and making sure that we have a safe and clean community. Working together for the good of all people." Mayor, Karen Goh said.

Alongside Mayor Goh is the new Vice Mayor, Manpreet Kaur.

Vice Mayor Kaur is the Ward 7 city council member and is the first Punjabi Sikh woman to serve as a councilmember, as well as the first Punjabi Sikh woman to become Vice Mayor of Bakersfield.

"This morning, we swore in the chairwoman of the county Board of Supervisors, so both of our government entities are led by women, and I think that is remarkable. I know that the young Manpreet of 8 and 12 would have been overjoyed to know that both our city and county are being led by women." Vice Mayor, Manpreet Kaur said.

Both Vice Mayor Kaur and Mayor Goh share the goal of improving the community and have a shared their vision for the city's future.

Mayor Karen Goh, says, "We all recognize that we have so much potential here, and together, it takes all of us. Government can't do it alone. It takes the government, it takes the great people of our community—our businesses, our educators, our healthcare workers—all of us working together to make this city even better."

The first city council meeting of the year will take place on Wednesday, showcasing all the new Bakersfield city council members.

