Bakersfield Civil Air Patrol Squadron 121 hosting garage sale

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Proceeds from the event will go towards squadron operations and developing youth leaders.



Bakersfield Civil Air Patrol Squadron 121 is hosting a garage sale to raise funds for their operations.

The garage sale will be held on October 12th at The Oaks Community Church.

The proceeds from the event will go towards aerospace education and squadron support.

The Civil Air Patrol is a volunteer organization with missions in cadet programs, aerospace education, and emergency services.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Broadcast transcript:

Squadron 121 is Bakersfield's Civil Air Patrol Squadron. They want to inspire the upcoming generation with aerospace education, and they are fundraising for support.

Civil Air Patrol is the United States Air Force Auxiliary. They have 3 missions: Cadet Programs, Aerospace Education, and Emergency Services.

2nd Lieutenant, Samuel Chammbles, says, "This cadet-run program, cadets 12-18 come here start as followers and then transition into leaders."

2nd Lieutenant Chammbles, is a cadet at Squadron 121, and he worked his way up to his current position through this program. He says it taught him tons of character development, leadership, and aviation skills.

"I originally joined because I had a huge passion for flying. I wanted to be a pilot. As I got my feet deeper into the program, I've learned a lot more." He said.

Chammbles isn't the only cadet who has worked her way up. Sergeant Julia Nguyen is another who says this program is hard work but has changed her for the better.

"Everything we do is completely volunteer; we volunteer our hours and our time, and we don't expect anything other than the experience out of it." She said.

Civil Air Patrol says they want to develop leaders out of youth.

There's a garage sale to help support and raise funds for Squadron 121 on October 12th at the Oaks Community Church starting at 8 am.

