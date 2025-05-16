Bakersfield College prepares for largest commencement as officials address graduation rates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College is set to host its largest commencement ceremony as school officials highlight the challenges and context behind graduation rates.



Bakersfield College will hold its 111th commencement ceremony on Friday, with over 2,000 students graduating — the largest class in school history.

The U.S. Department of Education reports a 25% graduation rate at BC, but officials say that number doesn't reflect the high percentage of part-time students.

President Jerry Fliger emphasizes the importance of understanding each student’s unique goals, whether it’s transferring or earning a certificate.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At Bakersfield College, more than 60 percent of students are part-time. That's just one reason why graduation rates remain on the lower end.

The U.S. Department of Education reports a graduation rate of 25% for Bakersfield College. However, BC officials argue that this figure doesn’t accurately reflect the institution’s performance, primarily due to the high proportion of part-time students — which is more than 60 percent.

BC President Jerry Fliger says there are two ways of tracking student success: formal reporting and informal reporting. He says one thing they consider is each student's individual goal — and that every student is different. "So do we have room for improvement? Absolutely we do. We're not graduating 100% of our students — but then again, not 100% of our students are coming here to graduate. But we have to make sure we know our students, we know what their goals are, and we're making it possible for them to achieve those goals." He said.

President Fliger adds that some students attend BC with plans to transfer to a four-year university, while others may be taking specific classes to earn a certificate for career advancement.

Friday marks BC’s 111th graduation — the largest ever, with over 2,000 students walking.

Among them is Joshua Macon, graduating in just two years. He credits his coaches and faculty for their support. "This has been a hard two years — me being a football player. But in the end, it paid off. Especially in junior college, where you have to work, play a sport, and go to class every day. It’s just hard." Macon said.

Yazahydi Samaniego is another student graduating on Friday. She says BC gave her a lot of support — especially after taking a gap year from school. "I did not come straight out of high school. I took gap years and ended up attending BC in fall 2023. I finished within the two-year mark, so I will be graduating this Friday for the spring 2025 semester." She said.

President Fliger adds that if a student is enrolled full-time, they can graduate in two years — but that depends on whether the student takes 12 to 15 credit hours per semester. He also emphasizes that the longer it takes a student to complete a degree, the less likely they are to finish. That’s why it’s important for faculty and staff to meet students where they are and provide the support they need.

Bakersfield College’s commencement ceremony will be held Friday, May 16th at 7 p.m.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

