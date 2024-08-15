Bakersfield College recognizes some new and returning coaches to their team

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College holds an athletic media day for all their new coaches welcoming them to the team. One in particular, Greg McCall came from Cal State Bakersfield and plans to ignite the Renegades.



BC wants to focus on education making sure the students understand, the books come first.

Greg McCall wants his student athletes to reach for a 3.0 GPA, so their academics won't affect their performance.

The first home game for Women's Soccer will be August 25.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bakersfield College held an athletic media day to highlight their new coaching staff. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. The big news for today Coach Greg McCall who coached Women's Basketball at CSUB is heading over to coach Men's Basketball for Bakersfield College.

Greg McCall says his main goal is to fill the stands and get the community out to support the Renegades.

"You know I am that player-coach cause once you get on that court, we got to lock in. We got to be disciplined, we got to do the things that we need to do to compete at a high level, and be able to win basketball games. Off the floor, I want to be that person they know they can come to me want them to be able to see I can be that father figure as well too." said McCall.

B.C. selected a coach who recently won the Big West Championship for women's basketball. Greg McCall tells me he is excited to bring his talents to the Renegades and see how this season unfolds... but victories don't only come on the playing field.

The Renegades want to focus on education this year, making sure all their student-athletes are students first and athletes second. They want to emphasize just in case they have something to fall back on, if sports don't work out.

Edgar Linares said "I do have a player matrix that allows me to break down the players and know what needs they need. Everyone comes from a different background, so some need a little bit more some need a little bit less. With that player matrix, I'm able to determine what they need and tailor that help to them."

B.C. Athletic Director Reggie Bolton commented on the coaches assembled, saying in the end it's about building relationships.

Bolton says "The fact that they engaged in the process of educating our student-athletes. That's kind of what we do here at Bakersfield College. Our number one responsibility is to make sure our student-athletes come here to get a degree, develop as student-athletes, and develop as people."

If you would like to come support one of these coaches. The first one on the field will be Edgar Linares. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

