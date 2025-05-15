Bakersfield College student athletes will soon be able to apply for NIL deals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Nineteen13 is a NIL collective that wants to promote BC athletics & increase their rates on landing prospects out of high school. This company plans on helping students financially while attending BC.



Nineteen13 will solely work with Bakersfield College students athletes. Their hope is to take the load off the athlete financially and help them reach the next level.

Nineteen13 was founded by community leaders who believe in the power of athletics, some even attending BC in their day.

They hope they can make BC an national model for how community colleges lead in their athletic development.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Student Athletes here at Bakersfield College may be able to financially benefit from Name, Image, and Likeness deals through a special program. This is the first of its kind in the city of Bakersfield. I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. This collective is in full support of Bakersfield College students and will only be available to them.

Nineteen13 is what's known as an NIL collective created specifically to support Bakersfield College student athletes. The company wants to make BC a national model for how community colleges can lead in athletic development, powered by local support. It is comprised of local community leaders.

Chad Hathaway Nineteen13 Co-Founder said "I think what this creates is the ability to get people in the door. Cover those little things like that second job so they don't have to work all hours of the day. Cover living expenses like that. Let's talk, why won't you consider staying at BC, what's holding you up? If you need a scholarship, maybe we can help you with that in a couple years. Maybe we can help you pay the bills, maybe you are the type of player that fits into our program that makes sense."

NIL collectives are independent organizations that raise money for various colleges and universities and give it to attending college athletes in the form of NIL agreement payouts. These contracts can change an athlete's career, allowing them to not have to stress financially while focusing on perfecting their craft to move on to the next level.

Jerry Fliger President of Bakersfield College said "Kern County is an fantastic sports community, and if we can hold on to our best who are here this is going to give us the best opportunity to raise the bar even further. It also gives us the opportunity to attract students who might not go to college from other communities. Bakersfield College had a national reputation, this is about getting us back to what BC is."

Organizers tell me they plan to start accepting applications for contracts in the start of the new school year.

Doug Fillis CEO and Founder of Accelerate Sports Ventures said "Now these athletes are going to sell merchandise, autographs, go to a kids birthday party as a paid appearance. There are so many ways for you to go out and monetized your name, image, and likeness. Now this is going to be a greater opportunity for athletes at Bakersfield to take advantage with the help of Nineteen13."

Organizers say they are open to businesses who want to support the collective and to reach out on their website for more information. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

