Bakersfield community celebrates Indonesian burn survivors before their journey home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two burn survivors from Indonesia were celebrated for their recovery in Bakersfield this week before they return to their home country. The community that supported them through their treatment gathered to say goodbye.

"Thursday when they leave, a piece of my heart is going on that airplane. But they are forever in my heart," said Scarlett Sabin, director of the Ronald McDonald House in Bakersfield.

Burn survivors Tison and Suci stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Bakersfield while receiving treatment at the Grossman Burn Center at Dignity Health Memorial Hospital. In separate incidents, they suffered severe burns all over their bodies from a kerosene lamp.

They were flown to the U.S. for specialized treatment in Bakersfield, where they made significant recoveries and now begin their journey as burn survivors.

"It happens through a lot of work. It happens through a lot of connections. It happens through a lot of collaboration. And we're fortunate that we're able to do that and do what we did for Suci and Tison," said Ken Keller, Dignity Health President and Chief Executive Officer.

During Tuesday's special event, Suci received a tiara from Kameron Keller, Miss Bakersfield 2024, while Tison was gifted a guitar. Attendees watched a video documenting their recovery journey.

"I want to say thank you too because without them, without the medical team, without Dr. Grossman, without Dr. Gladden, it just changed our lives all the time," said Tison.

Both patients expressed excitement about returning home to Indonesia and beginning the next chapter of their lives.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

