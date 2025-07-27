Bakersfield community rallies against Congressman David Valadao’s support for Medicaid cuts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield community members rallied against healthcare cuts, calling out Congressman David Valadao for supporting policies they say are hurting hospitals and vulnerable residents across the Central Valley.



Bakersfield residents gathered Saturday to protest Congressman David Valadao’s support for proposed Medicaid cuts.

Healthcare workers and community members said the cuts would negatively impact vulnerable populations in the Central Valley.

Organizers announced plans for a town hall in California’s 22nd Congressional District, expected to take place in late August or early September.

Dozens of Bakersfield residents gathered Saturday morning to protest Congressman David Valadao, voicing frustration over his vote to support proposed Medicaid cuts.

The demonstration, held in Valadao’s district, brought together healthcare professionals, community members, and caregivers who said the cuts would disproportionately affect vulnerable populations in the Central Valley.

Anna Palacio, a registered nurse at Kern Medical, said the proposed reductions would be devastating to both patients and the region’s already strained healthcare workforce.

“Almost 70% of our funding comes from some form of Medicaid,” Palacio said. “We also train and teach nurses, respiratory therapists, pharmacists so many students that come through and learn at Kern Medical. Taking that away is going to impact the healthcare workforce.” She added that the effects of reduced funding are already being felt on the hospital floor.

“We may not have the equipment, the supplies, the resources when those patients come in,” she said. “And patients are going to get sick whether or not they have insurance.”

Monica Escalante, an In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) worker, said Valadao’s absence from the protest and similar events spoke volumes.

“We have people out here on their feedings, and the people it’s actually affecting,” Escalante said. “David Valadao should be here seeing this, and he’s not. He hasn’t shown up anywhere.”

Escalante, like many protesters, accused the congressman of prioritizing party leadership over his constituents.

“We can’t leave our clients and our constituents behind like he did,” she said. “That’s why we’re out here to continue this fight. And I’m not giving it up.”

Anissa Rabadu, another protester, wore a handmade gown covered in art and protest messages to help bring attention to the issue.

“There’s a lot of protesters out here, and I want to be that inspiration for others to protest and support,” Rabadu said. “We can do something small whether it’s making phone calls, writing letters, coming out and protesting. It’s super vital for our community to be a part of it.”

23ABC reached out to Congressman Valadao’s office for comment but did not receive a response by publication time.

Organizers said they are planning a town hall for California’s 22nd Congressional District in late August or early September, though a date has not yet been set.

