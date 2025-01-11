Bakersfield Condors Invite the Community to Fight Cancer Together

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Condors Fighting Cancer is a annual event that the team has held for the last two decades. The team partners with 10 families affected by the disease, and provide them with funds to help treatment.



The game will be played on January 11, at 7:30 at the Mechanics Bank Arena.

Condors are having a jersey auction, the funds accumulated will go to those 10 families in need.

All proceeds from the game will go to cancer research.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Whether you're supporting a family member or fighting cancer yourself. It can be an uphill battle daily. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. On Saturday January 11, the Bakersfield Condors are inviting you to come fight and support cancer together.

Condors fighting cancer has been a tradition the team has celebrated for the last 2 decades. Bringing the community together to support those fighting the disease.

Collin Chaulk Head Coach Bakersfield Condors said "The Bakersfield Condors are able to use there platform to reach families in need. I think more important in this one kids who are in need. Obviously more so in a fight to win the game & to win a battle for their life. We are really thankful we are able to use the proceeds to help some kids."

Members of the team are partnered with a family who has a loved one going through treatment. One of the kids came to practice on Thursday to meet the team before the game. Emiliano Lopez was diagnosed with neuroblastoma. His doctor found the cancer early and Emiliano went into chemo at four months old. His family tells me he is in the clear now and ready to become a condor fan.

"Since the whole process has started with finding out his diagnoses and everything. We've seen how giving Bakersfield is, and knowing the condors was apart of it. It showed us how much of a good community we live in." said Gina Aguirre Emiliano's Mother

Players were able to meet their kids and welcome them to Condorstown. Autographing pucks and bringing smiles to those families.

Seth Griffith Condors Team Captain said "Its great to support the community and support people that are going through a tough time like that. Kash is a great little guy, full of energy. He puts a smile on your face immediately as you see him. Its great that the condors do this, its our way of giving back a little bit."

All the funds accumulated from the game will go to cancer research. The funds from the jersey auction will help those 10 families partnered with the team. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



