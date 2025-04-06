Bakersfield Consumers Adjust as Inflation Impacts Everyday Spending

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Bakersfield residents are adjusting their spending habits as inflation drives up prices on everyday essentials.



Consumers are feeling the pressure of high prices, with some continuing their usual spending habits while others are cutting back.

Downtown businesses like bars are adapting, with bartender Vinny Lopez saying they’re bringing in live bands to attract new customers.

Overall, inflation is shaping how people spend, from everyday necessities to small business strategies.

With prices still high, some people are spending like usual others are tightening their wallets. From grocery runs to everyday choices, I set out to see how consumers are dealing with inflation.

“Something that used to be two dollars, you go into the grocery store now and it’s eight,” says Ann Allen.

I visited several grocery stores to speak with shoppers about rising prices. Allen says she’s definitely spending more these days.

“You leave the store, and usually it’s around $200 now you’re leaving with around $400,” she adds.

Still, she says she’s hopeful about the future with a change in leadership.

“I’m hoping that now that Trump is back in, he’ll get it under control,” Allen continues.

Wakesha Moore shared that she’s had to leave items behind on the shelves because of rising prices.

“I was gonna go get some eggs and other stuff but when I saw the price, I put it back. So I’ll just have to pass on it,” she says.

She also spoke about how basic necessities have become harder to afford.

“Eggs, gas, food, clothing everything. And it’s hard when people are on fixed incomes. They’re cutting income and jobs at the same time, so we’re barely gonna make it in this world if things don’t change.”

Moore says inflation has also impacted her budgeting.

“Sometimes I have to use money I don’t have for things like food. You might have to dip into your rent just to buy groceries,” she says.

Akileh Tarver, another shopper, says she’s feeling the same pressure.

“It’s really hard. It’s hard for everyone, and I really don’t know how we’re gonna make it,” Tarver says.

In downtown Bakersfield, small businesses are also making adjustments. Bartender Vinny Lopez says the bar he works at started bringing in live bands to attract more customers.

“When a different band comes in, we get a new crowd with different personalities, different people, all ages,” Lopez explains.

He says it’s one way to bring in more business despite higher costs.

“Different customers like to buy different things from well drinks to high-end options,” he says.

And despite the challenges, he’s staying hopeful.

“Things are gonna go up at some point, but as long as we keep working and doing what we have to do, we’ll make it,” Lopez says.

Whether they’re cutting back or keeping up, everyday choices are shifting as inflation continues to shape how we spend.

