Bakersfield Country Club hosts the US Amateur Local Qualifier for Golf

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Contestants from all over California pilled into the Bakersfield Country Club for a day of golf. They played a 18-hole game to see if they were eligible, to continue towards the championships.



Out of 85 contestants only 9 were able to move on to the final qualifier before the championship game.

This year they had five representatives from Bakersfield. One player made it to the playoff game to see if he could be an alternate in the championships.

The US Amateur Local Qualifier does not have an age restriction contestants ranged from college students to adults.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Southern California Golf Association held its annual US Amateur Local Golf Qualifier at the Bakersfield Country Club. Inviting over 60 contestants to come out and take their shot at the next round. I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Contestants came out from all over California with five of them representing the city of Bakersfield.

This event invited contestants from all areas of California, allowing them to prove their skills and compete for a chance to go all the way to the Championships.

Austin Stadt Manger of Championships and Tournaments at SCGA said "We have 85 that teed off today, we will take the low 9 out of 85 and also will take two ranked alternates. Those players will be backups that will be able to substitute into the championships if needed."

Golfers arrived early Monday morning competing in a 18-hole course. Bakersfield had 5 golfers representing the city, only one Stephen Hale made it to the playoffs for an alternate position. He will be playing to see if he will move on to the next round.

Stephen Hale Bakersfield Contestant said "Every year you get the younger kids that are coming out of college or entering, so it can be tough! Every year it gets a little harder when you are a working guy and don't get to play much, competing against people who are out here all the time. But, that's the fun of it getting to play and see what you can do."

Manik Anand tells me he has loved the sport ever since he was in middle school, he has competed in junior qualifiers before but he wanted to test his luck with this course.

Manik Anand Incoming Freshman at Pepperdine University said "It was a great day. USGA takes out the age restrictions from the events. Normally growing up I played in junior tournaments playing against kids your age. In this tournament you play with players from all ages all reaching towards the next round. It sharpens your game playing with older competitors and gets you ready for the next level."

Manik tells me he lived in Bakersfield his whole life. He remembers those hot summer days and how they were the best time to have the course to himself while he perfected his game.

"First thing first I would say is to have fun. You can't do it unless you love it, and having fun helps you love that sport. It helps you treat the game more like a art. Second sometimes we get too caught up in becoming to competitive and you get overly hyper focused on what could go wrong or even well. Sometimes you just must take a minute and breathe and go shot by shot, hole by hole, and just play your game." said Anand

Only 9 contestants will be able to enter the final qualifier. If they finish the next qualifier they will have a chance to enter the US Amateur Championships in San Francisco. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



