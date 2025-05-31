Bakersfield debates the effectiveness of Measure N funding for public safety and homelessness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Debate has sparked within the City of Bakersfield regarding the city’s allocation of Measure N funds.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A tax you approved to make Bakersfield safer is now at the center of a city showdown. Some officials claim Measure N dollars are being diverted to services you never voted for.

The Public Safety and Vital Services Measure (PSVS), also known as Measure N, is a 1 percent sales tax approved by voters in 2018. City officials told voters its purpose was to improve public safety, reduce homelessness, and boost economic development.

At Wednesday's City Council meeting, some city officials, including Councilman Ken Weir and Councilman Zack Bashirtash, expressed concern that the funds are not being used as promised to residents.

"I think the constituents in Bakersfield are probably not going to be happy when they find out the major money is not always spent for what it was intended to be," said Bakersfield Councilman Ken Weir.

"At some point in time we have to dial it back and stop making this about pet projects, and what makes us happy or who's right or who's wrong or even party lines it is what is good for our people," said Bakersfield Councilman Zack Bashirtash.

Others, including City Manager Christian Clegg, defended the allocations, claiming PSVS money has helped fund hundreds of jobs.

"We have about 97 million dollars coming in next year for Measure N, and over 70 million of those dollars are being spent on public safety—the majority is police," explained Clegg.

In addition to that, Clegg says the funds cover positions in the fire department and homeless encampment cleanup teams, among others. According to him, revenues have not kept up with rising costs of doing business, therefore, he says the remaining 12 million dollars from PSVS will help support general fund activity and operations, mainly positions within the police and fire departments.

"That's a concern," stated Clegg. "We have to look hard at that, and we're going to be looking at can we find someway to reduce some of those budgets so that the general fund doesn't need help from Measure N."

And while steps have been taken to reduce crime in the city, in a statement to 23ABC, Bashirtash says other areas need to be reassessed. He says in part quote—

"Significant amounts have been directed toward homelessness services, but the situation on the ground continues to deteriorate. That's frustrating — not just for me, but for residents who want to see real improvement."

However, Measure N is dependent on voters' approval. If voters aren't convinced that their tax dollars are being spent as they were told, Measure N may be ended.

You can speak up at a public hearing on June 11th, before the final vote happens on June 25th.

