Bakersfield Fire demonstrates Hands-Only CPR for CPR and AED awareness week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — National CPR and AED awareness week, tips and tricks to help someone if they enter a cardiac arrest.



A victims brain can die within 6-7 minutes if unattended.

Know and follow the CPR ABC's.

Keep pumping victims chest until first responders arrive to the scene.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Did you know that 436,000 Americans die yearly from cardiac arrest? I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. The first week of June, is considered CPR and AED awareness week. I have a chance to share this helpful information with all residents.

When someone is experiencing cardiac arrest, their heart has stopped pumping blood to the brain. First responders, can easily take up to 10-12 minutes trying to reach the victim. So you have to keep pumping their chest until then for survival.

Bakersfield Cardiologist, Dr. Pampana Gowd said "Each minute you lose, or if you don't act the survival and the chances of brain damage increase. Every minute counts, for about 5-6 minutes your brain is dead. So, it's very important to act immediately."

There are two methods to begin CPR, mouth-to-mouth and hands only.

Both are productive, but recently health providers have been recommending hands only. Due to not having to put your mouth on the subjects.

Bakersfield Fire Trevor Kuswa demonstrates hands only and its importance. He said "You're going to want to place the heel of your hand on the center of the chest. Then place the other hand on top of that. You're going to want to put your body weight into it. You're looking ideally for two inches of compression with a full retraction back out for quality CPR. The rate you're going to want to go at is 100 per minute."

Chief Mike Lencioni says learning hands-on CPR can be quick, just go to your local station and they'll teach you if you haven't had professional training. The more we all are aware the better chance another life has.

"Things to remember 75-80% of sudden cardiac arrest events happen at home. Having family members, or bystanders trained in CPR can almost double their chances of survival. So it is the difference between life and death" mentioned by Battalion Chief Bakersfield Fire Mike Lencioni.

You can learn how to save someone when they undergo a cardiac arrest from your local fire station, YouTube, or your health provider. For 23 ABC Im Eric J. Dockery.



