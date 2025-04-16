GIVE BIG KERN: Bakersfield Firefighters Historical Society receives major boost through Give Big Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An anonymous donation through Give Big Kern is helping the Bakersfield Firefighters Historical Society build a new museum to preserve local fire history and promote public safety education.



The donation is part of a matching campaign, with $200,000 raised so far to support Bakersfield Firefighter Historical Society.

Funds will be used to enhance the museum's display of historical firefighting equipment and education.

The Give Big Kern event, supporting community philanthropy, takes place on May 3rd at the Park at Riverwalk.

Donations can be made online until midnight on May 6th through givebigkern.org.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As we continue our Give Big Kern coverage, I was able to speak with the Bakersfield Firefighters Historical Society about what this event means to them. I'm Madi Vollmer, and I learned about an anonymous donation that’s helping get their new building up and running.

The Bakersfield Firefighters Historical Society received an anonymous donation through Give Big Kern.

Since 2016, Give Big Kern has raised millions of dollars from thousands of donors for hundreds of local non-profits. Give Big Kern is an event through the Kern Community Foundation, and they say their mission is growing the community and growing philanthropy.

In this case, an anonymous donor pledged to match every dollar donated—up to $500,000. So far, $200,000 has been raised. All of this money will go toward the Bakersfield Fire Department History Museum, which will showcase antiques and historic equipment.

Tim Ortiz, is the Battalion Chief, for BFD and he says, "We've had those firefighters who have preserved our history for over 150 years. Now, we’ll be able to showcase that history and also give some public safety education tips—and show them where we were 150 years ago to where we are now."

The theme behind the BFD Museum is “A Walk Through Time.”

It won’t just be a museum—it will also serve as a public safety education center, a 9/11 remembrance area, and a community hall.

The Bakersfield Fire Department was founded in 1877 and has been in continual operation ever since.

"It’s been a project that’s been near and dear to my heart for many years. We couldn’t have asked for a better location—right across the street from our downtown fire station." Ortiz said.

Ortiz adds that the BFD and the Historical Society are grateful for every dollar they receive, and they encourage the community to step up and donate to their favorite organizations.

Give Big Kern is a chance for nonprofits to earn unrestricted dollars that go directly into their bank accounts. Saturday, May 3rd, will be Give Big at the Park at River Walk. 23ABC is a proud sponsor of Give Big Kern. You can donate online by visiting GiveBigKern.org. You can donate online until midnight on May 6th.

