Bakersfield housing market takes a step back in June 2025

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield housing market showed signs of cooling in June 2025. With more homes listed and fewer buyers, prices have started to soften. This shift creates new opportunities for buyers to consider.

There’s a cooling trend in Kern County’s real estate market. According to the Crabtree Report, demand fell 4.8% while supply rose 10.1%.

The median home price dropped nearly $12,000 to $400,000 — down 2.8% from May. Still, that’s up 5.3% compared to last year.

Gary Crabtree of Real Estate Appraisal and Consulting says, “June 2025 report indicates a little bit of stability in the market in that we have continued to grow in supply and our demand is declining. I attribute most of that to the fact that we have interest rates that are very prohibitive, and the market is hesitant to launch itself into the buying mode.”

Meanwhile, I also spoke with a local realtor who told me June was the peak summer selling season.

William Gordon of Gordon Team Realty says, “This is a great time to buy and sell real estate. You’re buying into higher interest rates than we’ve been used to in the past few years, so if you take a little leap of faith and are proven right, if rates do come down you’ll lock in these current prices and a little bit of softness in the market.”

Gordon adds that many buyers are still waiting for rates to come down — but those who act now could benefit from lower prices.

He also noted, “Prices could rise. We could also see rates come down. This is my own personal opinion, and if everybody starts to list their property, prices stay flat like they have for the last two years.”

The Bakersfield housing market is clearly evolving. While challenges remain, understanding these shifts is key to making informed decisions.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

