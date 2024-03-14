Bakersfield Job Fest bringing employers and job seekers together

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — When it comes to Job Fest, many picture larger companies like Amazon, school districts, and chain looking for workers. But that doesn't mean that even smaller businesses can't benefit.



Video shows the dozens of employers taking part in the first Bakersfield Job Fest of 2024.

“We offer a lot of good things in the business,” said Randy Newton, co-owner of Mr. Backhoe. “We’re family owned, we’re family oriented.”

For the first time in Job Fest history, Mr. Backhoe Grading and Excavating were on the hunt. While Job Fest tends to bring in larger companies from Clinica Sierra Vista to local school districts or business chains, that doesn’t mean smaller businesses can’t benefit.

“We have so many industries represented here from medical, agriculture, education,” said Frank Cabrera with Job Fest.

A new report this month from the state shows the unemployment’s rate in Kern was 9.5% this past January, compared to the unadjusted rate of 5.7% for the state and 4.1% for the nation during that same period.

Newton said their company employs around 25 people, but they cover a lot of ground.

“We’re based in Kern County, but we work Santa Barbara, into LA, Fresno up into Mojave,” he said.

Plus, they’re hoping to grow. From laborers to truck drivers, but their biggest need is a foreman. Newton said they’ve been looking for two years but haven’t quite found someone who can fill the whole picture.

“You need a lot of years of experience,” he said.

That’s why they signed up for Job Fest, hoping that by expanding their reach it’ll get them closer to their business goals.

“Focused on bidding more, getting bigger jobs, getting better jobs,” he said. “That’s why it’s so important to have that top notch foreman.”

For Job Fest, they hope more local businesses will take this step and look here next time they’re hiring.

The next job fest is happening in Lake Isabella on April 25.

