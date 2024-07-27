Bakersfield local heading to Salt Lake City, Utah for soccer videography internship

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Jared Mayoral has been filming local sports for the last three years. Working with multiple high school sport teams. He now is heading to Salt Lake City to pursue his dreams in filming.



Was denied his first year, but kept his hopes up and one year later following his dreams.

Worked with Kern High Network showcasing many schools in Kern County.

Wants to become a professional videographer in sports specifically soccer which was his first love.



We all have dreams in life, sometimes they come when we want. Other times they come when we are ready for them. Im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Jared Mayoral is a videographer from Bakersfield and has spent the last 3 years grinding for his goal. Now he has a chance to prove it on the big screen

Jared Mayoral was born in Oxnard but moved to Bakersfield when he was 2 and has been here ever since. He started playing soccer when he was 10, and fell in love with every aspect of the sport.

Jared Mayoral said "Yeah the passion started there with the sport. It kind of just converted with my second passion which was videography, and basically combined them both.

Jared says he's been working with multiple schools and organizations covering many sports over the last 3 years. He has been working with Kern High Network for the last two years. This past year he started to travel on his own to cover tournaments and Major Soccer League events.

"Its kind of funny because his last season when he was playing. He said I don't think I'm done with soccer. I asked him what do you mean? He told me that he wants to film professionally for sports teams, specifically soccer." said Marshall Garcia.

Jared says he used to bring a camera to all his high school games and record on the sideline. He was always close with his teammates on and off the field.

Oscar Villagrana said "I went to back to back Valley finals and Jared was with us the whole way. He would go to every single game, home or away. Rain, shine, he was always there he would capture every moment it was just amazing."

Jared tells me his family has been his biggest support system. When he got the call from Real Salt Lake he was a surprised since he applied last year.

"He basically told me that I didn't need to apply this year, even though I didn't get it. But obviously I wasn't qualified enough. He explained to me that he had seen everything, I've done in the past year and he was impressed. He also said, if I wanted to take the opportunity with them the only thing I would have to do is relocate and its basically up to me and my decision." said Jared Mayoral.

Francisco Mayoral said "His grandpa is a videographer, so when I see his grandpa show him a camera. Honestly I need to say this, I was really mad. I say no don't do that, because I want my son to be like me. When I see my father in law give him a camera, and he buys him a little camera to play. I say man. I go to the room, and later on I say maybe. But now I can say thank you to his grandpa, because he spent time with him. Now that's what I see. Its not just the camera, its not just the video it's the personality hes apart of his blood."

Jared is ready for the internship, but isn't putting all his eggs in one basket. He wants to take these talents he learns and make them a profession. Jared leaves on Sunday to begin his new journey with Real Salt Lake in Utah. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

