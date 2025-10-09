Bakersfield Nonprofit Changes Uses Basketball to Give Formerly Incarcerated Youth a Second Chance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield nonprofit is taking a shot—literally and figuratively—at changing young lives, using basketball as a bridge to mentorship, growth, and second chances. Now, they’re calling on the community to get involved, have fun, and make a difference.

At the heart of this movement is Jubera Dixon, founder of the Changes nonprofit. For him, the basketball court is more than just a game—it’s a tool for transformation.

“Basketball has always been a sport near and dear to my heart,” Dixon says. “I love playing it, I love watching it—and it's also one of my key mentoring strategies. If anyone knows me, they know I'm taking one of my mentees out to the basketball court."Through Changes, Dixon has mentored 10 young men in the past year—five of whom, including Stefan Evans and Carson Parra, have made significant progress navigating life’s challenges thanks to the program.

For Evans, the court became a place of emotional connection. His father is currently incarcerated, but playing basketball with Dixon gave him something he longed for.

“He played with my dad,” Evans shares. “I never got the chance to play with my dad, so him playing against him—it felt almost like I was playing against my own dad in a way."Parra’s journey was marked by instability at home and trouble with the law during high school. Today, he’s back on track, enrolled in college—and credits the Changes program for helping him stay focused.

“It’s gotten me through tough practices in college, late nights of homework and studying,” he says. “It’s given me the strength and tools not to let myself down—and now I can help others who’ve been in my shoes and need that same drive."To keep that momentum going, the Changes nonprofit is hosting a day-long basketball tournament on October 11, aimed at raising support for the program while connecting with even more youth.

Teens ages 13–18 will compete in games for prizes—but the real win, organizers say, is the mentorship and sense of belonging the event fosters.

“Psychologically, what I’ve learned is that we’re most receptive when we’re engaged in activity,” Dixon explains. “I figure—why not take what I love to do, sometimes what they love to do—and build from that shared love for basketball?"As the tournament approaches, the community is invited to join in at the Dignity Health Sports Complex whether by attending, volunteering, donating, or simply cheering from the sidelines.

Because for these young athletes, it’s more than just a game—it’s a chance at a better future.

For more information on how to participate you can click here.

