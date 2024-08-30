Bakersfield photographer receives grant from the city to help her small business

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With the height of the COVID-19 pandemic black businesses and Kern County were hit hard. Yet one local woman was starting up her photography Business. Thanks to a grant from the City of Bakersfield, things changed in a positive way.



City of Bakersfield Entrepreneurship programpartners with local organizations to provide grants to small businesses.

Betty Spivey receives a grant through the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce.

Partnership grants aim to support small businesses and increase their longevity.

"I turned something I love doing into a business."

First time business owner Betty Spivey was inspired to start a business centered around what she says is her purpose.

Spivey started in August of 2023 saving up money from her current job to pay for her business license.

"I was struggling for a long time trying to find my purpose but I always loved photography. Taking pictures it's been my thing."

The City of Bakersfield last June launched the entrepreneurship program which partnered with BC's launchpad, CSUB small business development center, and The Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce, where she got her license.

Since Spivey was a teenager having her own photography business has been her dream and now with the grant she is hoping to use those funds to pay for the equipment she needs.

Not having direction to start a business The Kern County Black Chamber Of Commerce helped her along the way.

"A black business owner in Kern County that's not something that we see or hear to often"

Edward Robinson, president of the Black Chamber tells me that with the height of Covid 19 black businesses were hit hard and are still feeling the effects.

"We're literally acknowledging one the disparities but we're also acknowledging the need for support and that The City of Bakersfield and the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce are partnering to address that need"

Jenni Byers, Director of Economic & Community Development says that 7% of business in Kern County are Black owned and disproportionately were impacted.

41% closed during the Covid, meaning just half of business closed because they didn't have the tools to continue through the pandemic.

The partnership and grant allows small business and start ups like Spivey's to continue through the years as many Black owned businesses don't last even after a year.

"Black owned business closed during that time several have reopened but this program is a way to teach individuals how to have a small business"

Spivey is excited to capture the communities Beauty through pictures, and tells me that with this money it will go toward a studio and transportation cost to continue her entrepreneurship.

Bakersfield City of Economic & Community Development department says, the program was so successful they would like to continue providing local entrepreneurs with the support they need as they are looking into continuing the program in the future.

