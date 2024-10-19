Bakersfield rappers visit Emerson Middle School on anti-bullying campaign tour

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Growth Mindset Group on their first Anti-bullying campaign tour, showing students at Emerson Middle School how music can spread awareness.



Growth Mindset Group uses music to spread anti-bullying awareness at Emerson Middle School.

Local rapper Genesis Davis emphasizes positive messaging in their performances.

Bakersfield police stress kindness in schools in collaboration with the campaign.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Genesis Davis tells me the Growth Mindset Group have been performing at schools for a few months trying to reach the youth through their music.

Local rappers Genesis Davis (Youngsweets), Lamont Simpkins (NUUCH), Darian Parker (BeezySantana), hopes to minimize bullying through their anti-bullying raps.

Genesis said, "We decided to change the narrative. Instead of it being negative, we decided to put positive words into the music."

The Bakersfield Police Department presented right before their performance to teach students the importance of being kind in school.

Genesis tells me the goal is to reach more children by performing at schools in Kern County.

So far, they have performed for Sequoia Middle School and Emerson Middle School.

Student Marianne Alvarado said, "I was jumping around having fun listening to their music."

Nora Hernandez, the restorative classroom specialist at Emerson Middle School, tells me music is fundamental to the development of a child's mind, "We used music to allow students to express themselves in a positive manner and help them understand the severity of bullying and how we must respect one another."

Genesis tells me in today's climate it's important to be a positive role model for the youth and he believes his group's music is doing just that.

"Whether you want to be or not, if you're an artist and make music, you are some type of role model to somebody. Whether it's negative music that you are putting out there or positive, so for us we want to change the narrative for it to be a positive impact on the kids," Genesis says.

The next school Growth Mindset Group will be performing at will be Tevis Junior High on the 31st of this month.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

