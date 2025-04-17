Bakersfield residents react to proposed sewer rate increase of nearly 300%

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Some Bakersfield residents are speaking out, claiming the city should rethink its proposed sewer rates and say they will only add to their financial burden.



Bakersfield proposes a dramatic sewer rate increase from $239 to $950 annually, nearly 300%.

Residents, especially seniors, express concern over the financial burden of the proposed increases.

The city has mailed notices to 106,000 properties about the rate hike.

To oppose the increase, residents must submit written protests by May 28, totaling over 53,000 needed to block it.

The council voted 4-1 to approve issuing Prop 218 notices for the proposed rate hikes.

Property owners in Bakersfield are reacting after being notified of a proposed increase in sewer rates. Residents and businesses are voicing concerns, claiming the proposed rates will add to their financial burden.

"What a bad time, were they even thinking?"

That's what Bakersfield resident Linda Goncalves said came to her mind after receiving one of the 106,000 sent notices to property owners in Bakersfield, letting them know about a proposed increase to sewer rates.

If approved, the rates for a single residential home will shoot up from 239 dollars a year to 950 dollars a year, an increase of almost 300 percent.

"Staff determined that increase was needed," stated Public Information Officer with the City of Bakersfield Joe Conroy. "These costs for maintenance and keeping up the system is actually increasing much faster than we expected."

A fee that Councilman Eric Arias says is too high for his constituents to pay.

"I voted against the sewer and the water rate increases simply because I know that families are already struggling, and to continue to add to that struggle, now is just not the right time for an increase," said Arias.

As a senior citizen on a fixed income, Goncalvez says she was shocked to see the rate's dramatic spike.

"We depend on things like our retirement, social security, which right now we're feeling really insecure about and so this is just piling it on," explained Goncalves.

23ABC Neighborhood Reporter Priscilla Lara interviewing Bakersfield resident Linda Goncalves about the proposed sewer rate changes

23ABC reached out to Councilman Larry Koman, who voted in favor of the proposal, however, he declined to comment, stating it would be inappropriate for him to do so, considering the council will soon be voting on this in May.

But if enough people protest, the rate spike can be stopped.

In a recent Facebook post made by the City of Bakersfield, the city informs residents they have a say in the decision making process, through Prop 218—a prop that requires local government to obtain voter approval for new or increased financial decisions.

Those who are opposed to the proposed sewer rate increase must submit a letter IN WRITING that:

1. Identifies the assessor's parcel number

2. Identifies the address of the parcel AND

3. Include the name and WET signature of the property owner submitting the protest

To prevent the rate increase, Prop 218 requires more than 50 percent of the parcels to oppose the increase.

Assuming that the letters are submitted correctly, 53,001 letters must be submitted to the City Clerk's office before the conclusion of the public hearing on May 28th.

In the meantime, residents like Goncalves are asking council member to rethink their previous decision as it could impact many in the county.

"Please go back and do your homework. Think about the citizens instead of passing the first thing that you think you could get past people," said Goncalves.

Public comment will also be accepted on or before the hearing on May 28th.

