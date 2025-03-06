Bakersfield residents respond to President Trump's congressional address

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — President Trump's congressional address took place Tuesday night. The president highlighted all his policies and accomplishments since returning to office. Bakersfield shares their opinions so far.



Trump has currently been in office for six weeks.

Some members of congress heard him out completely, while others didn't approve.

Trump's speaks about his drill policy, and some Kern County residents approve of this policy, in light of helping out the county.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After six-weeks in the White House President Trump gave his first congressional address about his accomplishments. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. But there's been plenty of controversy over what the president said.

Speaking before a divided Congress, President Trump made numerous claims, including that his first month in office has been the most successful in the history of the nation. On energy, Trump reiterated his stance on domestic drilling for oil. Some communities members are happy about that approach since they believe it will help Kern County.

Mark Devries Community Member said "I believe that the baby drill policy that he has and the executive order that he signed will get us back in the in a mode of producing oil and drilling which is great for the economy and great for the people residing in the economy."

While some members of the community were supportive of Trump's policies and approach in his first couple months in office. Others have been personally impacted by new immigration policies. Matthew Cabrera is a U.S. citizen, but says he was stopped and questioned by U.S. Border patrol agents recently when agents descended upon Kern County during an enforcement operation.

Matthew Cabrara Kern County Resident said "It was the most degrading thing that has happen to me in my life! Just down playing me like I am a low class citizen. It made me feel awful. I can just imagine what the people are going through who are actually being deported. When all they wanted to do is take care of their families. Not all of them are criminals!"

On Wednesday I asked community members their thoughts on Trump's politics. Some were for the new policies, others were against them, and some were neutral. Jovon Dangerfield is a community activist in the city of Bakersfield. He believes that regardless of who's in the office we must all come together to make this country what it once was.

Jovon Dangerfield Community Activist said "I would encourage those of us that are really frustrated about President Trump to understand a few things. I don't really care about who's president I care about the American people and if someone is suffering, I want to hear about it. How come we all can't have that attitude I think we would get a lot further. If the republicans feel a certain way democrats hear them out, and vice versa!"

It remains to be seen if Trump's speech last night will boost his approval rating. According to one national poll, 48 percent of adults approve of his performance so far, while 52 percent disapprove. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

