Bakersfield sisters make it a mission to feed the unhoused

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sisters on a mission to feed the community for the last few months. Two local women have been giving out food to help those who are unhoused.

Two sisters who live in Bakersfield share how they take time once a week to feed the unhoused.

Per week the sisters make 50-40 meals wanting to provide warm meals to the unhoused.

The two sisters hope to start their own organization one day and are asking the community to help by reaching out to them with small donations like water, bread, and the basics to make food.

Once a week, sisters Gilma Hernandez and Norma Monterroza prepare their journey to feed the unhoused.

Hernandez says, "Today's meal is spaghetti, and once a week, we try to make different types of food."

They tell me they saw a growth in the unhoused population across Bakersfield and wanted to do something about it.

Monterroza says she is making sure those on the street around town don't go hungry.

"The time is hard for everyone, especially with the rent. We do this so people have at least one meal for once a week."

They prep meals such as hotdogs, sandwiches, or spaghetti and drive around town as they see more need around the areas of Union, Ming, and Chester.

"We try to find them cause, they move place to place and not a lot of people do that but we feel that it's the more efficient way to look for them and feed them."

Using money out of their pocket they also make bracelets and flowers and sell them, so they might continue providing meals.

Wanting to start a foundation, Hernandez tells me they are asking the public for donations of basic necessities in order to make more home-cooked meals.

