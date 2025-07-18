Bakersfield Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzales announces run for state assembly

Bakersfield Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzales has announced his candidacy for state assembly, just days after current Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains announced her bid for Congress.

"As soon as I saw the announcement, I wanted to get to work so that I can jump into this race," Gonzales said.

Gonzales, 43, is a lifelong Bakersfield resident who served on the Bakersfield City School District Board of Trustees from 2011 to 2016 before being elected to the Bakersfield City Council, representing Ward 2.

"It really felt like it was the appropriate next step to help extend the work that we're doing at the local level," Gonzales said.

While serving in local government, Gonzales has pushed to increase affordable housing, address homelessness, improve schools, and revitalize downtown.

"What we do as policy makers, as public servants, as leaders, really matters in the lives of other people, and we can make real change, and I'm all about that," Gonzales said.

Gonzales is the first candidate to announce his run for the seat currently held by Dr. Jasmeet Bains in the 35th district.

If elected assemblyman, Gonzales pledges to continue efforts for affordable housing and hopes to receive the community's support.

"This is not a career for me, it really is a calling, and so I take it very seriously and I pour my whole heart into this work," Gonzales said.

The primary election will be held on June 2, 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

