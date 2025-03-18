Bakersfield's Cub Scout Pack 2021 is changing the narrative and helping the community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cub Scout Pack 2021 is the only all girl pack in the City of Bakersfield. Pack leaders are molding young women to be the leaders of tomorrow. Their members enjoy the same activities as a boy scout pack.



This pack sells popcorn instead of cookies, going on camping trips, and participate in the pinewood derby race.

New applicants are accepted at the beginning of the school year

Pack 2021 adopted Haggin Oaks Park and was recognized by the city on March 15th.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In 2019 The Boy Scouts of America turned into Scouts of America allowing girls to join and achieve their Eagle rank. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Pack 2021 is the only fully female pack in Bakersfield. On Saturday the city of Bakersfield allowed them to adopt Haggin Oaks park for all their community service.

Pack 2021 has made it their goal to push their members to scouts and beyond. Teaching their girls they can achieve anything they set their mind too.

Rachel Roberts Cub Master for Pack 2021 said "My passion is leading all the girls and seeing that they can do anything! They are capable of pitching a tent. Using knives of course age appropriate, everything here is age appropriate. They are also capable of planning their own meals when they are on camping trips."

Just like boy scouts this pack sells popcorn instead of cookies. Participate in archery and outdoor events, and last but not least build and participate in the pinewood derby.

David Heisler Committee Chair for Pack 2021said "I had such a great experience as a kid. I joined as a tiger cub and did all the cool stuff like pinewood derby, and camping. When I had my daughter I wanted the same experience for her, now she gets to do the same types of things."

Fiona Wilshere Wolf Scout said "We have different types of meetings, a pack meeting and a den meeting. Today we had a den meeting and other times we have pack meetings where we have to wear our full uniforms."

The pack is broken up into five dens. They start off in Kindergartens all the way to 5th grade. They have Lions, Tiger, Wolf, Bear, and Webelos. All working towards their Arrow of Light.

Morgan Burdge Webelos Scout said "One of my favorite memories are, probably my blue and gold ceremony when I got my bear badge. I started off as a bear, and now I am a Webelo. The most recent one was a park dedication ceremony we adopted Haggin Oaks Park."

The girls have logged in over 144 hours cleaning up and working on Haggin Oaks Park. The city recognized their participation in the community and allowed them to adopt the park and hold their events on the grounds.

"Everyone in our pack has the same goal for our kids. We want to teach our daughters how to grow up and be leaders of the community. While gaining the skills they can take into their adulthood and be a positive members of society." said Heisler.

