BCSD brings in resources to Pauly Elementary for students, staff in wake of student death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As children and parents prepare to head back to school on Wednesday, some are doing so solemnly.

Genesis Mata, the 8-year-old girl who was allegedly tortured and killed by her father and stepmother, was a student at Leo G. Pauly Elementary School.

We reached out to the Bakersfield City School District to see if there are any resources available to students and their families during this time.

In an email, a spokesperson for the district said:

"Our learning community is devastated by the loss of our Pauly Patriot, Genesis Mata. She was a cherished student with whom many staff members made deep connections. During this time of profound sadness, we ask that you keep our Pauly learning community in your hearts and respect our need for space to grieve.

Our Crisis Intervention Team is on campus, providing support for students and staff, and creating a safe and caring space for them to share their feelings and process this loss. They will remain available in the days ahead to meet the needs of our school family. We want our families and staff to know that they can reach out to us at any time. We are here to help in every way we can."

Ray Mata Jr. and Graciela Bustamante, Genesis Mata's father and stepmother, are due back in court on August 14th.

