Bernie Sanders & AOC scheduled to visit Bakersfield to "Fight Oligarchy"

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two politicians are on the road traveling from state to state, to speak to the communities about President Trump's policies. Sanders & Ocasio-Cortez want the communities to understand they have a voice too.



Doors open at April 15th at 10:30am at the Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield.

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez plan on traveling to Folsom, California followed by Missoula, Montana

You can still RVSP to attend the event.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Local democrats are getting ready to welcome two top Democrats to Bakersfield. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are touring the country saying the country needs to wake up and fight back against Trump's policies.

The two politicians have been on what they call The Fighting Oligarchy tour since February. Local democrats say there's a need for people to speak out against what they say are unjust policies by the trump administration.

Audrey Chavez Small business owner in Bakersfield said "When we are held to a rule of law we are held to a process as people, but even are leadership is side stepping or doing something different. That's very in-nerving, and so we've never seen this type of leadership and we are concerned. Leadership at any level needs to be something that we can access, and we know that our voices will be heard."

Clayton Campbell a Chairman of the Kern County Republican Central Committee said ""Nothing says "stop the oligarchy" like two powerful wealthy people jetting around the country and talking down to poor people, while all the taxpayers are at work. Especially on tax day! Bernie and AOC are very good liars who know how to scare a crowd.Don't be fooled by their message. President Trump is working hard to create the economic prosperity we all enjoyed during his first term, and no one's Medicaid is in jeopardy."

President Trump has made plenty of changes over his first 100 days. Community members are afraid and tell me his changes aren't doing anything but hurting us as a nation.

Neel Sannappa an Senior Organizer with the California Working Family Party said "We need folks to wake up and look at the fact that we've been taken advantage of. When you see the amount of money that is pouring into politics. There are more billionaires that invested in the last presidential election than any time in the past, and they were able to secure what they wanted."

Sannappa says Kern County is filled with working class citizens and many of trumps policies have affected those individuals such as medicaid. Sannappa believes if we don't start fighting now we will lose our country to an oligarchy.

"Democrats need to have a message of what we are for, what we are fighting for. What we want to gain and provide for people. Rather than a message that trump is bad and horrible and that's it. We need to get folks to turn out in 2026 to vote for something and not just against something." said Sannappa

The next destination for Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez will be Folsom in northern California and then Montana. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

