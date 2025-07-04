BGCKC invites the community to support tomorrow's leaders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — BGCKC is asking the community of Kern County to donate school supplies to their students for the new year. They are asking for backpacks, pencils, binders & more to help them succeed in school.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As the new school year approaches, the Boys & Girls Club of Kern County is gearing up for its annual Back to School drive. I'm reaching out to encourage you to join this vital mission. The organization is calling on our community to come together and provide local children with the essential supplies they need to thrive.

This giveaway has been going on for the last 4-5 years. Where they invite the youth to their gym and allow them to go shopping for the items they will need in the school year free of cost.

Natalie Martinez BGCKC Director of Community Engagement said "We're here to support our community and all the students that come and walk through the boys and girls club. They will be getting a backpack if they are here in the summer. On August 8th they will go shopping in our gym. I created a store where they are able to go get their own backpack, binder and other supplies."

The organization is asking community members to support this drive with items for ages from pre-k to high school. Juliana Salazar is a sophomore in high school and she tells me she is thankful to the community for supporting her on her journey.

"It means a lot to me cause my mom sometimes doesn't have enough money to afford to buy me a new backpack every school year. It's nice to know that I can get supplies here, pencils and quality backpacks. My mom has a lot of kids she looks out for, so it's nice knowing I can get free stuff here. I can either use it or donate it to homeless shelters." said Salazar

The donation drive will provide children with backpacks, pencils, binders, pens, notebooks, paper, and shoes. Everything they need to be successful in school

Christopher Roman 7th grader said "I want to be a paleontologist the notebooks and pencils will help me keep everything organized. I think it will be really fun just being out there looking for dinosaur fossils I think It would be a fun job."

Khloe Carson 7th grader said "I usually use the backpacks cause mine normally get dirty. They offer a lot of quality supplies, like markers, erasers, and pencils."

Natalie tells me the smiles on the kids faces when they receive the new supplies is what it is all about.

This drive will continue until the end of July, helping the leaders of tomorrow reach their goals.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

