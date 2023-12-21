Bitwise buildings in Downtown Bakersfield continue to see use

Bitwise buildings, location downtown on 18th and H streets.

Since the Central Valley tech-hive Bitwise Industries furloughed hundreds of employees and abandoned its Bakersfield location, those who remain at the corner of 18th and H streets have hoped for the best.

One of the remaining tenants, community social worker Edward Robinson sees this as an opportunity for the community and he hopes the new owners will feel the same.

Since the Central Valley tech-hive Bitwise Industries furloughed hundreds of employees and abandoned its Bakersfield location, those who remain at the corner of 18th and H streets have hoped for the best.

One of the remaining tenants, community social worker Edward Robinson sees this as an opportunity for the community and he hopes the new owners will feel the same.

“Although BitWise may be close the buildings are very much open for business," Robinson said. “I really see this is kind of like a an entire resource, the entire effort.”

Robinson is President and CEO of The Social Servant, utilizing a mobile clinic that offers resources, hygiene kits, meals, and other connections to under-served populations and protected classes in town. Through his work, he acts as a bridge for his clients and other community based organizations.

Through his lease, Robinson has access to the conference and classrooms that were left by Bitwise, as well as the arcade, kitchen and lounge left as an extension of his tenancy. With permission from the San Francisco-based firm Grounded Capitol, Robinson wants to utilize these spaces for community based groups to use as collaborative and inviting environments.

“Grounded Capital, who are the owners, I know that it aligns with their efforts to revitalize and make the community whole," he said. “So right now I got the CWA, Communication Workers of America, they're using it. A couple other community organizations reached out.”

Robinson said he’s charging a fee only for the setup, monitors, and cleanup work, since his organization is fully grant-funded. While the new owners are honoring his lease, the long-term future of the building is still up in the air.

Bitwise filed for bankruptcy protection back in June. In November the company’s co-founders were accused of misleading investors and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

To reach out to Robinson, click here.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

