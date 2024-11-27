Black Friday shopping trends reveal early and online buying preferences

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Black Friday shopping is a tradition, but some shoppers prefer to avoid the rush by shopping early.



Black Friday shopping is a American tradition that many spend on their loved ones and some have started the list early.

Deborah Lindgren isn't your typical Black Friday shopper.

She likes to shop ahead of time to beat the Black Friday rush.

Lindgren says, "Where shopping for Christmas, I don't shop on Black Friday because I don't like it to be too crowded, so I usually try to do everything early."

She tells me that as she's gotten older she's more aware of how the internet can impact her shopping.

"Sometimes as an older person you can be tricked online or do the wrong thing or push the wrong button or that sort of thing."

A great way to walk off the turkey on the biggest day of shopping as stores already started their biggest days of sales, Becca Bland with Tejon Ranch tells me.

Becca Bland, "The stores have been getting ready with their sales for a little over a week now so there are actually Black Friday sales in some of the stores and the others are getting ready."

And get this A whopping 75 percent of shoppers prefer to shop online, as compared to 29 percent who prefer to shop in person.

CSUB economics professor Dr. Aaron Hedge tells me that online shopping makes a big impact on shoppers.

Hedge explains, "In an online space can have massive amount of inventory and sometime they can influence customers to buy the stuff they have in an inventory while as in a local place they have to make the purchase for a season and forecast what the trends will be to make sure they have that."

As Lindgren checks off the list for her granddaughters she will continue her holiday giving.

Lindgren admits, "I made a list, I started ahead of time and I have to mail a lot of stuff, so you got to get it early."

If you want to spend your holiday at the outlets they tell me they expect double the people of last year and are working on expanding parking.

