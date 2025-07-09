Books in Motion: A legacy of dance

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

All summer long, the public is invited to Books in Motion—a free dance and literacy program. The goal of this program is to reduce the summer slide by encouraging reading and healthy living through movement and dance. 23ABC is a proud sponsor of this program.

Over at Wilson Library, Never Play Music Right Next to the Zoo was the book that came to life—and let me tell you, it sure did!

Henry McLaughlin, tells me, “we performed for the Books in Motion performance. Books in Motion is where we take a book and bring it to life at libraries.” I asked him "how much fun is it?" and he said “so much fun.”

Henry dances with the McLaughlin Dance Collective, led by his mother, the artistic director. She tells me she’s been bringing Henry to Books in Motion since he was 3 years old. Now he’s performing on the big stage.

She also says having activities and opportunities like this in Kern County is very much needed. “I think about what book will teach multiple things. That’s why we play the instruments with the kids before we start—so they can learn what an instrument is and what it sounds like. Then they get up and do the dance with us, and then they do a craft. Through doing all of that, they create a memory of the book, and they’re going to want to turn to the book over and over again at their house. They’re going to want to see the words on the page.” She Tells me

Other parents tell me how much fun their children have during the performance and how sometimes it turns into a full circle moment, like it did for Kristen and her son.

So far, Books in Motion has reached nearly 15,000 children and has given away nearly 10,000 free books since 2016 and that number continues to grow.

