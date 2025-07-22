Books in Motion: Bringing stories to life through dance and inclusion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you haven’t had a chance to visit your local library for Books in Motion, now’s the time! These incredible performances are happening all across the county—possibly at a library near you!

Join the fun this summer with Books in Motion—a free program that combines storytelling with the excitement of dance. This initiative promotes literacy and encourages active lifestyles through movement. 23ABC is excited to support this program.

At Beale Library, Alice in Wonderland came to life. Community members say it’s a fantastic way to enjoy summer, spark imagination, and foster mental growth—while also providing ASL interpreters for the Deaf community.

Orscar Arevalo & Estefani Arevalo are apart of the deaf community and they tell me “There are many deaf children who need access to their language, so by providing ASL interpreters, they’re able to understand what’s happening and what’s being said. It’s an inclusive event. ASL is our first language, so they can actually be included. When there’s no ASL interpreter provided, there’s no way for us to access what’s going on or even know what the event is about.”

This commitment to inclusivity ensures that every child—regardless of hearing ability—can fully engage in the experience. Events like these not only bring stories to life, but also help build a stronger, more connected community.

“I think they were fascinated by the dancing, the ballet, and the movement because it was so visual. They really enjoyed the activity, especially how it matched the performance and the story of Alice in Wonderland. It was a great experience for them.” Arevalo said.

Over 250 people attended the Alice in Wonderland performance, and there are more Books in Motion events happening throughout the summer.

