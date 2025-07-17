Books in Motion: Gives ‘Frozen’ a warm welcome at the library

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — I'm back at the library for another day of Books in Motion! I'm Madi Vollmer, come along with me as we find out what book is coming to life today.

This summer, families are invited to take part in Books in Motion — a free program combining the power of reading with the joy of dance.

This unique experience promotes literacy and healthy living through creative movement. 23ABC is proud to support this inspiring initiative.

Over at the Kern County Northeast Library Branch, storytime got a cool twist — the book brought to life was none other than Frozen! With music, movement, and lots of energy, kids were even able to dance with the stars themselves.

Payton Jones and Reyna Abdool, are performers at Spotlight Academy of the Arts and they tell me, "Watching these kids — their faces just brighten in expression and emotion. It’s so fun to see them so happy just to see us perform and hug them. It’s amazing."

Mila is just one of the kids who was able to come out and watch this performance melt off the page.

Madi: "What did you think of today’s performance? Was it so cool?"

Mila: "It was."

Madi: "Why was it so cool?"

Mila: "Because it showed how the real thing happened."

Not only did the children enjoy the performance, but the adults did too.

Laura Lollar Wolfe, is with the Arts Council of Kern and they fund Books in Motion and she says, "I can’t stop taking pictures — just seeing the joy. But for this performance, I noticed adults were singing along."

So far, Books in Motion has reached nearly 15,000 children and has given away nearly 10,000 free books since 2016 — and that number is continuing to grow.

