Books in motion goes prehistoric with dancing dinosaurs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There’s only a few more chances to see books come to life. Books in Motion is about to wrap up their 9th year.

If you haven't experienced Books in Motion yet, time's running out. Only a few performances remain — and they’re packing libraries across Kern County. This free, family-friendly program brings children’s books to life through dance, storytelling, and music — sparking imagination and inspiring a love for reading through movement.

At Beale Library, young readers got to dance along to Dancing with the Dinosaurs, a story that literally stepped off the page. 23ABC is proud to support this local initiative that’s turning pages — and heads.

Brushay Taylor, is the Assistant Director, at Datkrew Academy and she says, “We were like into Jurassic Park-type of theme, and we were like, ‘We should put on a show about dancing with the dinosaurs.’ And we have different segments of Triceratops, T-Rex, and all different other things.”

I spoke with Andrea Hansen, Executive Director of the Kern Dance Alliance, who says each performance is growing — drawing bigger crowds and more excitement from families all over the community. “In the beginning of the tour, we were seeing really excellent crowds — but as we’ve built, so have the audiences. We’re starting to see 200, nearly 300 people packing into our libraries across Kern County.”

Since 2016, Books in Motion has reached nearly 15,000 children and given away close to 10,000 free books — and the impact just keeps growing.

“When they leave Books in Motion, they not only see a free performance — they also take a dance class, they make a craft that goes along with the performance, and at the end, they take home their free book.” Hansen said.

