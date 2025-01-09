Border Patrol confirms arrests in Bakersfield and Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After sightings of several Border Patrol vehicles and agents across the county, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a statement about their operation.

In a statement from a CBP spokesperson they say "The U.S. Border Patrol conducts targeted enforcement arrests of individuals involved in smuggling throughout our areas of operation as part of our efforts to dismantle transnational criminal organizations."

On social media posts, pictures of people arrested are shown:

This is a developing story.

