BORDER PATROL: Gardener's tires were slashed to prevent high-speed pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — El Centro Sector Border Patrol has released a lengthy statement regarding a stop that occurred on Jan. 8 and ended with a Bakersfield gardener's tires being slashed, during Border Patrol's operation "Return to Sender."

You can read the initial story by clicking here.

The statement acknowledges the stop and that agents did "immobilize" the vehicle's tires. It also described why the stop was made and the crimes the driver, Ernesto Campos, was committing by having an undocumented individual as his passenger in his vehicle, among other violations.

The statement sent to 23ABC by El Centro Sector's Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David Kim reads:

"The El Centro Sector Border Patrol is aware of videos circulating online alleging that agents unjustifiably “slashed” the tires of a U.S. citizen’s vehicle during a law enforcement encounter. We want to provide accurate context regarding the incident.

Agents initiated an enforcement encounter with a vehicle in Bakersfield, California after the vehicle in question pulled over on its own, for which agents had already developed reasonable suspicion that there was an undocumented individual in the vehicle and that human smuggling may be taking place. Alien smuggling is a felony under federal law. The occupants were contacted in a densely populated area of Bakersfield. During the encounter, the driver and passenger were questioned about their citizenship and involvement in alien smuggling. Initially both individuals were uncooperative with agents’ investigation. The driver answered questions directed to the passenger, preventing the passenger’s ability to speak for himself. This overt act further bolstered Border Patrol Agents’ belief that the possibility that human trafficking was occurring. This type of behavior, answering for another, is a common indicator in such cases, and our agents determined further investigation was prudent.

Agents confirmed the passenger was unlawfully present in the United States and believed driver was transporting an alien, in violation of federal law, 8 U.S.C. 1324(a)(1)(A)(ii). During the encounter, the driver inserted his keys back in the ignition, started the vehicle, and attempted to put the vehicle in gear despite direction from agents that he and his passenger were not free to go. Agents immediately took measures to immobilize the vehicle’s tires to prevent a possible high-speed pursuit through Bakersfield; an act that would endanger the public, Border Patrol Agents, and the occupants of the vehicle.

Subsequent post-arrest processing revealed that the passenger had been ordered deported by an immigration court on 08/08/2024, but failed to appear. The passenger admitted during post arrest interviews with agents that he ceased attending his immigration hearings. The passenger has been arrested by Kern County law enforcement for DUI causing bodily injury on 07/14/24.

During post arrest interviews, the driver indicated that he knew his passenger’s immigration status was unlawful and that he employed him knowing the same, another federal crime , 8 U.S.C. 1324a(a)(1)(A) – Unlawful Employment of Aliens, which can carry monetary fines.

Facts:

Driver was arrested for 8 U.S.C 1324(a)(1)(A)(ii) – Bringing in and Harboring Certain Aliens (transporting)

Passenger was found to in the U.S. unlawfully with an order of removal from an immigration court

Passenger has an arrest record in Kern County (Bakerfield)

Passenger has an active warrant issued on 01-10-25 from Kern County Sheriff's Department

Vehicle’s tires were disabled by agents to prevent a high-speed pursuit after the driver’s behavior indicated he was about to flee in the vehicle

Driver was provided with a reimbursement claim form for the damaged tires upon being released from Border Patrol Custody"

