BOREL FIRE: Caliente dog recovering from burn injuries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Borel Fire has destroyed homes and property in the Kern River Valley and displaced many residents and animals.

One of those furry residents ended up here at the Kern County Animal Services center on Fruitvale Ave and has quite a following.

Walker, the dog, is around 3-years-old and is currently displaced from his home in Caliente.

The Kern County Fire Department rescued the dog and brought him to heal at Kern County Animal Services.

Kern County Animal Services says that the firefighter who found the dog is looking to temporally care for Walker. Nick Cullen tells me that the only concern is that that firefighter is still deployed giving Walker a temporary solution for a home.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Kern County fire department rescued the dog from the evacuation area and retrieved him and we treated his wounds and he is recovering with us right now"

When disaster strikes Kern County Animal Services is one of the many emergency shelters for animals for people who have to evacuate.

"Just know that if you have to evacuate you can and should take your animal with you because there are resources and supplies available at the evacuation shelters to care for your pet"

Walker is about 3 years old, one of the animals that survived the Borel Fire when it moved through Caliente.

The Kern County Fire Department rescued the dog and brought Walker to Kern County Animal Services on July 17th.

" If you live in an evacuated area and you left an animal behind contact animal services. If you need the animal to be checked on or maintained for a couple of days we'll do that"

Speaking with Nick Cullen he tells me that Walker is currently on medication for his burns, as they heal.

He also mentioned in case of an emergency make sure your animal is chipped and has identification, and try to make sure your animal is socialized.

So if rescue teams come onto the property the animals cared for.

Animal Services tells 23ABC all they want to do is find Walker's owner and a home.

