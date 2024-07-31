BOREL FIRE: How firefighters are protecting communication towers

KERN RIVER VALLEY, Calif. (KERO) — The Borel Fire is presenting a host of challenges for firefighters and people living in the fire zone. It's tough to keep families together, that's why maintaining communication during this event is so crucial.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Hats off to these helicopter crews they're flying at night, I mean all night 2-3 a.m. They take downtime when they have to but then they are on it and they are incredible," said Dave Kelso, a Bodfish resident.

During the night, the winds would start to pick up, aggravating the fire, as it sits just outside the town of Bodfish.

Firefighters have been using different resources, like hand crews on the rocky and steep terrain, to stay ahead of the flames. Crews were climbing into areas that were hard to reach and utilizing tactics like back-burning dry brush to create fire lines.

"A massive army of resources I think just even from the Kern County fire department we might have 10 fire engines stationed in that community," said Andrew Freeborn, the Kern County Fire Public Information Officer.

With teams surrounding the area, crews are not only helping residents to evacuate but also protecting communication towers.

"Positioning fire engines into these communities these streets and around these homes to even protect critical infrastructure," said Freeborn.

Dave Kelso told me that he's lived in his house for two years and hasn't had any issues with connection during the fire as he plans to stay where he is.

"Everybody keeps in contact here in the neighborhood they are calling each other every couple of hours to make sure everyone ok, see what's going on."

And, Freeborn said the fire was on the correct side of the control lines, preventing it from getting into Bodfish and other areas.

Firefighters have been working to evacuate people even though some people do plan to stay.

