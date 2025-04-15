BPD and KCSO searching for suspect near Valley Plaza Mall after shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Law enforcement is asking that people avoid the area around Valley Plaza Mall as they search for a suspect after a deputy-involved shooting took place.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the Rite Aid on South H Street and Ming Avenue for theft in progress on Tuesday morning.

Once they arrived, a suspect ran from the scene before the shooting took place on Marshall Street.

No word on injuries at this time.

People that live in that area are asked to shelter in place and call 911 for any suspicious activity as the crime scene is still active.

This is a developing story.

