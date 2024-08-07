Breaking boards 72-year-old Bakersfield woman earns black belt

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Getting your black belt in martial arts for some people it takes years to complete, for Jackie Taylor it took a lifetime to discover she wanted to do it!

At the age of 72, Taylor is celebrating a major milestone.

Jackie Taylor has been doing Karate since the age of 68.

She started Taekwondo because of watching her grand-daughter and since than she has been apart if Tae Ryong Taekwondo.

Grand Master Hyo Bang say's for those intrested age isn't a limitation you can try out his classes at Tae Ryong Taekwondo free for the first class.

"She tells Master Bang I can't do it I am too to old. It's ok, you can do it. When she first came she couldn't do 10 push ups.Now, peace of cake! 10 push ups!" Grand Master Hyo Bang says.

Jackie Taylor has always wanted to do Taekwondo but she didn't think she could do it because of her age. Now she's gotten a chance to do it and she loves it she said.

"From belt to belt, it's amazing the difference you are. You don't even realize the difference, you don't even realize you are growing and progressing so much. Every belt is awesome to receive "

With her family by her side, what started as a visit for her granddaughter, turned into a passion and 4 years of commitment.

Now, she's a black belt... at the age of 72.

"You don't know what your body is capable of until you try it. "

Taekwondo helps stretch the muscles and as Taylor is getting older and losing those around her mobility is important for her to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

"My total mobility because most of my friends are either dead or there in a wheelchair or using a walker or just confined to a bed and I'm just thankful that. I'm not."

Taylor just finished her first competition and won a gold medal for board-breaking.

Her instructor Grand Master Hyo Bang says that even though he is the master, he has learned a lot from Taylor.

"Even though I'm younger than her Miss Jackie, still I teach Taekwondo to her, that's why I say I'm the Taekwondo master you're my life master. "

Master Hyo Bong tells me anyone can come in and see if Taekwondo is for them for a few days at no charge.

