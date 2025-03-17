Bring Back the Kern held a march in support of the restoration of the Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Community members of Kern County walk the dry riverbed in protest for the water restoration in the Kern River. The river was shut down in August of 2024, affecting recreational use and wildlife.



Since the shut off of water flow, community members have seen less fish and wildlife in the area. Alongside homeless encampments being built in the riverbed.

The court hearing will be held on March 20th in Fresno.

Community members are worried with the summer weather comes and how the drought will affect their recreational activities. Such as kayaking, fishing, white river rafting, among others.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Kern River has been a big part of Kern County history. That's why Community members gathered early Saturday morning to push for the water to be restored in the river. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. They say they are fighting for the river to flow once again due to how it positively affects the environment and public access

According to organizers a coalition of environmental organizations is suing the city and agricultural water storage districts to stop these diversion tactics that has taken water out of parts of the river.

Chris Molina Organizer with Bring Back the Kern said "You'll see up near Kern River Parkway there is a huge fish die off over there and you can smell it. You can smell it on the Truxton extension. There are no recreational activities that the community can do anymore. There's no river so you can kayak, swim, or even fish."

Close to 50 members of the community came out to walk the riverbed in support of the restoration of the water. Starting from the Panorama Bluffs and ending at The Park at River Walk.

Eva Delreal Kern County Resident said "This is a space for everyone and none of us are getting to enjoy it. It would be beautiful if we were able to come out here and enjoy the river. Not this sandy and awful space but a really thriving place."

Protesters hope their efforts encourage restoration of the the water in the riverbanks throughout the county.

Leah Carter Kern County Resident said "Its depressing to be honest with you, we spent 5 miles already hiking through the dry riverbed. The entire way should be full with water and wildlife, and we don't have any of that. We do have a lot of homeless encampments in the river, that I am hoping we can identify and get those moved as well. It inhibits people to come down and experience the water."

"I've kayaked down it, we used to do white water rafting. I've had some buddies who took little jet skis on the kern river. It just adds so much more character to the city." said Molina

The court hearing is set for March 20th in Fresno. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



