Buck Owens' Crystal Palace listed for sale

The Bakersfield venue, Buck Owens' Crystal Palace, has been listed for sale according to a Facebook post. The venue says they want to thank everyone for their support over the past 28 years.
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jul 03, 2024

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The popular Bakersfield venue, Buck Owens' Crystal Palace, which has hosted a countless number of performances, has been listed for sale.

A Facebook post made by the venue on Wednesday morning states the listing, and shows appreciation to those in Bakersfield and around the world for their support.

The post goes on to say "If you have tickets to any upcoming Crystal Palace concert, all events are continuing as planned."

This is a developing story.

