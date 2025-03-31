Buena Vista Edible School Yard hosts annual Plant Sale to support hands-on learning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The plant sale not only supports the school garden but also promotes a deeper connection to agriculture, enriching both students' education and the local community's understanding of sustainable food practices.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Buena Vista Edible School Yard is having their annual plant sale. This program teaches kids the importance of getting their hands in the dirt and growing their own food.

The Edible School Yard Kern County is a program through the Grimm Family Education Foundation. They say their goal is to get students to have a healthy and positive relationship towards food through experiential learning in the garden and the kitchen.

The goal of this program is to teach students the seed-to-table process.

The Buena Vista Edible School Yard works solely with Buena Vista Elementary School, and they are having their annual plant sale.

Dylan Wilson, is the Executive Director, for the Edible School Yard Kern County and he says, "A strong model of our program is showing students where their food comes from. And when we speak of students, students are of any age. We see students from kindergarten, transitional kindergarten to adults, and every time we get to engage with them, we get to show them where their food comes from."

The Edible School Yard says all students have the opportunity to help in the garden.

Soliela Martinez is one of those students who has been able to participate in this garden for almost her whole life.

She's been attending Buena Vista since T-K, and she says this program is fun and a privilege because not all schools have a program like this one. "At home, I have my own little garden with my family, so it's kind of nice to learn here to help at home. It's really special with the kitchen and the garden because in the garden, we plant stuff, make stuff, and use it in the kitchen to make all the food, which is really good." She says.

Eloise Hall has also been at Buena Vista since T-K, and she says everyone has worked hard on their garden this last school year, and she's excited for the plant sale. "Every month, we switch off between garden and kitchen, and it's really fun because we get to learn about all the different plants and animals and the cycle of how plants grow." She says.

They will have 2,500 plants for sale, everything from different vegetables, herbs, and flowers. You can also participate in their workshops on Gardening 101 and Composting 101 happening at the plant sale.

Every dollar that is spent at the plant sale will go directly back into the program.

The plant sale will be April 5th from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. At Beuna Vista Edible School Yard.

