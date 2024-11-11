'By far the bets rodeo for the contestants' The Bakersfield College Rodeo returns for second year

Video shows highlights from the Second annual Bakersfield College Rodeo

Julie Beechinor, Advisor for the Bakersfield College Rodeo team, says roughly 300 athletes competed in the rodeo this year.

“We’re here to make this better and better every single year. To be able to work with the fair, work with the community, and bring something that has a unique hometown feel, there is nothing like it," said Julie Beechinor.

Beechinor is a Rodeo Advisor at Bakersfield College and says the new rodeo is made possible by a dedicated group of people - who so far have done a great job.

“The first year that we did this we actually were voted “Rodeo of the Year” by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association."

Several colleges were in attendance - and the BC Rodeo team was represented.

“I breakaway rope, I barrel Race and I team rope and I’m the heeler on team roping,” said Maykayla Mason.

Mason has been rodeoing since she was two years old and says she’s learned a lot from it.

“Rodeo means determination, grit, sacrificing, partying, having fun and staying to your goals,” Mason said.

Mason says the Bakersfield College Rodeo is special.

“I think this is be far the best rodeo for the contestants,” said Mason.

It featured all the classic rodeo events like barrel racing, steer wrestling and bullriding.

The Kern River Valley was by Brayden Liberio, who was competing with Fresno State’s Rodeo team.

“I want to say I learned so much more about my bull riding and being part of such a great team, it’s really great, it's all a community over there,” Liberio said.

He’s accomplished a lot this year.

“Over the summer I won the Tehachapi pro rodeo, I won second in Bakersfield Pro Rodeo here, I won the first college rodeo," Liberio said, "And I won our home Fresno State Rodeo on Friday.”

On Sunday a tribute to Veterans was held.

Beechinor says the only reason the event is possible is with the help of dedicated community members/

“It makes you choke up a little bit to know what this community does when you reach out, so thank you Kern County, thank you.”

