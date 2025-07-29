C.E.O offers scholarships for the leaders of tomorrow to achieve their goals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Community Empowerment Organization encourages the leaders of tomorrow to apply for their scholarships to help further their education. Organizers want young men to reach for their dreams & goals.

The Community Empowerment Organization is hosting their inaugural scholarship dinner to promote higher education in their community. Organizers want young men to want more for themselves outside of high school education and to believe in their dreams and aspirations.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2024 55.4% of high school graduates that are men enrolled in college, compared to 69.5% of women.

Victor Hinojos Executive Director of CEO said "When I reflect on my childhood, college wasn't in the plans. It wasn't something that was preached or promoted we were happy to finish high school. We want to change that narrative. We don't want our young men to settle for high school diplomas. We want them to inspire to be professions and have a long term careers."

The scholarships will be based on a few things:

Your highschool GPAs and Transcripts

Letter of Recommendations

A two page essay on being resilient, and how it has generated your academic successful outcomes.

James Tyson Chief Executive Officer of CEO said "For some students and young men, who may or may not have fathers in the home. We give them that opportunity to be exposed by men like ourselves who want to give back to the community and are making sure these opportunities are available to young men who want to get a higher education."

The organization prides themselves on being that voice for the members in the community who may not have a role model. To let them know that they can achieve their goals and dreams.

David McCrary Chief Operating Officer of CEO said "It's a beautiful thing to be able to pour into the youth of our community and what tends to happen is they end up going away and becoming global leaders. In turn what we poured into them they can pour back into there community. ( I can cut this if you want ) We want to pass the torch and keep this going cause Bakersfield is a beautiful place."

The final day to submit your application is August 1st and the dinner will be held on August 16th. You can apply for the scholarships at Community Empowerment Organization.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

