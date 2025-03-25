Cal State Bakersfield faculty and students rally for accountability and budget transparency

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Faculty and students at Cal State Bakersfield are calling for improved budget management and active participation in the Spring Budget Forum.



The rally will focus on demands for accountability and budget transparency.

Faculty union memebr will be joined by students in their efforts.

After the rally, attendees will participate in the Spring Budget Forum.

The goal is to advocate for change in budget management.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Call for Transparency and Accountability at CSU Bakersfield Over Proposed Budget Cuts. Faculty and students made their voices heard loud and clear.

Students at California State University, Bakersfield, and faculty union members are speaking out about proposed budget cuts. They say these cuts will not only affect faculty and staff but will also have a negative impact on students.

Dr. Tracey Salisbury is a professor at Cal State Bakersfield and serves as the president of the CFA Chapter at CSUB she says, “The idea is making it clear that students come first, but teachers' teaching conditions are students' learning conditions, and we want to make sure we continue to offer the best education as we have for the last 50 years.”

She adds that she is deeply concerned for her colleagues who have dedicated their careers to the university, calling this the most painful moment of her academic career. “Any further cuts would be devastating. We need to roll back the current 8% cuts, which have already cost us 45 permanent faculty positions and an endless number of lecturers.” Dr. Salisbury said.

Union members say the CSU system as a whole is facing a 7.95% budget cut. Meanwhile, students are worried that the mandatory classes they need to graduate won’t be available.

Minaya Valentine, is a Student at CSUB, and she says, “They’re not specifying that you won’t be able to choose your professors anymore, or that you won’t find out about resources until the last minute. They’re laying off a lot of faculty, and that’s why we don’t know who the faculty are for our courses.”

CSUB is currently facing a $5.2 million shortfall, and next fiscal year, things may get worse with a projected $17.8 million shortfall.

CSUB President Vernon Harper Jr. says they’ve made painful decisions up to this point, but they are still focused on protecting students.“This is a very important process for the institution. We are doing everything we can to prepare for what may happen, but at the end of the day, what we know will happen is students will cross the stage and be proud runners.” He said.

Faculty members at CSU Bakersfield say they will be holding multiple town hall meetings in April and will also be meeting with the state legislature.

