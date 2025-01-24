California Dreamin’ teaching program returns to CSUB and Bakersfield College

BAKERFSIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California State University, Bakersfield (CSUB) and Bakersfield College are reviving the California Dreamin’ program.



Funded by a $190,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), the program is open to educators nationwide.

The week-long workshop focuses on the diverse history and culture of Kern County, including visits to significant historical sites.

72 teachers from across the US will participate, with priority given to local Kern County teachers.

Participants will develop lesson plans based on their experiences to use in their K-12 classrooms.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"When you really look at the history here it's a history of multiculturalism, there are so many groups that settle here and have beautiful rich stories of struggle but also of hope and dreams," Belin tells me.

Belin Carrasco, a Bakersfield City School District teacher, is among the educators in the program that gives her the chance teach students about Kern County's diverse history.

"In addition to reading and even video and movies that we got to watch where traveling there so the moment you get off the bus you can feel the history that you just read."

The California Dreaming program was made possible through a $190 thousand dollar grant from the National Endowment for Humanities.

"Our team was able to come together and take students to Allensworth the site of the black imaginary. We've talked a lot about going to the different places we visited through this program and so it does have a huge impact on just how students feel and where we want to take our curriculum."

BC History Professor Dr. Oliver Rosales who started the California Dreamin program tells me this week-long Landmarks of American History and Culture workshop for K-12 teachers.

Dr. Rosales expalians, "The program really is trying to create a common thread beyond these diverse experiences and to find common ground in the story of agriculture labor and migration among the multi ethnic populations of the Valley."

This program has attracted 72 teachers from all across America providing them with housing at the Bakersfield College and CSUB campuses. Rosales tells me spots are limited but, Kern County teachers are a priority.

Dr. Rosales adds, "Teachers get to visit those sites experience in depth on site cultural interpretation with experts, scholars, and heritage folks and at the end of the week what they do is introduce lesson plans that they can take back to their K-12 classrooms."

This program aims to educate and inform about Allensworth State Historic park, Historic Labor Sunset Camp and more as participants explore the unique contributions of African Americans, Filipino, Mexican Americans and others who helped create the rich history of Kern County.

Carrasco expresses, "You're there, and you're taking all this in, how can that not impact how you deliver it in the classrooms."

To learn more this program you can click here.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

