BAKERFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California studies continue to show persistent academic disparities among African American students.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Math, English, Arts—all that type of stuff—you build your character and you learn so much.”

That’s 7-year-old My’Kayla Lewis. Diagnosed with autism, dyslexia, and ADHD at just five years old, My’Kayla says she loves learning.

But it hasn’t always been easy. Her mother, Tela Herbert, says they’ve faced challenges with teachers and school staff from the very beginning.

Tela Herbert explains,“Sometimes when you don’t have the proper diagnosis, people tend to treat you differently. They might assume it’s just a behavior problem or that the child is being disruptive, but sometimes that’s not the case at all.”

Tela isn’t alone. A recent California study shows African American students continue to rank below the state average in both English Language Arts and Math—with the statewide average at 47%.

Dr. Keith Woolridge, Teacher & School Board Trustee for Panama Buena Vista Union School District adds, “Making sure our teams believe in our students—that’s huge. And taking that same philosophy into the classroom. As an African American male, I understand what it feels like to not belong, to feel like no one believes in you.”

NARRATION:

Dr. Woolridge says a lack of funding for programs that specifically support African American students is a major contributor to the achievement gap. But there are solutions already in motion within the community.

Dr. Woolridge continues,“There are programs like the Man Up Foundation, where young people get mentorship and tutoring. Churches are also stepping up.”

Nonprofits like Grindstone Inc. are also working to close the gap. Gerold Gridiron, founder and educator, says his organization focuses on making education accessible—especially in Kern County, where disparities are stark.

Grindstone Inc (2022–2023 Kern County Sample Data):



35% of students performed two or more grade levels below in Math

22% performed two or more grade levels below in English

(Schools: Panama Buena Vista Union, Bakersfield High, Kern High School Districts)

Gerold Gridiron explains,“Seniors in high school may not even reach pre-calculus. So when they walk into college, their probability of failing is much higher than students who’ve had access to those subjects.”

Gridiron teaches about 60 students in smaller group settings, a stark contrast to the overcrowded classrooms many students face.

Tela Herbert says she’s seen a significant change in her daughter since enrolling her in Grindstone’s programs.

Tela Herbert expresess,“When you raise the bar, they can reach it. My daughter is now able to focus better, and tackle challenges with more confidence—because she finally has a foundation.”

From policy change to grassroots programs, local leaders and parents alike are proving that when communities invest in students—especially those too often overlooked—the results can be transnational.

